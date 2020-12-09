Advertisement

Amount of water released into Missouri River to be reduced

Gavins Point Dam is a key dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border.
Gavins Point Dam is a key dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Federal officials say the amount of water being released into the Missouri River from a key dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border has been reduced to winter levels.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a news release Tuesday that the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point Dam has been reduced to a rate of about 17,000 cubic feet per second. That’s down significantly from the reduction seen a year earlier, after heavy rain and snow melt in the spring of 2019 sent the river to record levels and flooded parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

