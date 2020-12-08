Advertisement

Tuesday Dec. 8 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 10 deaths, 402 new cases

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported seven more deaths and 402 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Eight men ranging in age from their 60s to 80s and two women older than the age of 80 have passed. The total number of deaths has now reached 377.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 82% occupancy, with 279 beds available.

The new community total is 44,638 positive cases. A total of 21,937 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

For the week that ended Dec. 5, the positivity test rate was 30.2%. The county’s risk dial held steady in the red last week at 3.7 severity, according to Monday’s update.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

