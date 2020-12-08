SCAM ALERT: Scammers use phony RV ads to lurer victims

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warning tonight about a good deal online for recreational vehicles. Scammers are posting phony offers on legitimate websites.

Close to retirement, Gayle Barrett spotted a used RV online but it’s scammers who got away with his money.

“It makes me mad that I did fall for this too good to be true offer,” said Barrett.

A 1997 Catalina priced at $1,400 with photos showing its good condition. But it won’t be delivered until Gayle pays $800 more for insurance.

Scam call said, “You will have the vehicle for five days ok, during this special period if something happens you will not be responsible for any damage.”

But no way says eBay, that’s not their customer support number.

But Gayle already bought the pitch and put $2,200 on eBay cards giving scammers the code off each one.

Even in early December RV parks are crowded as people escape the pandemic.

John Kirkpatrick, RV renter said, “I’m not going to stay in a hotel.”

Before renting an RV John Kirkpatrick looked to buy online.

“We were looking at both of them at the same time and it was two different trailers with almost the exact word for word the same story,” said Kirkpatrick.

John recognized a scam while Gayle missed the red flags.

Gayle said, “If you see something that’s too good to be true make sure you check it out before you make a move on it, but we didn’t do that.”

eBay says the scam involves fake sales on other trading websites. But the scammers use the eBay brand name to instill trust in the transaction.

