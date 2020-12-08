Advertisement

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue undergoes training

(Marresa Burke)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers crossing The Platte River on Highway 75 today may have seen what looked like a water rescue. That means the training exercise was realistic.

Using a retrofitted Humvee and ATVs, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team hauled its boats to the banks of the Platte River. They went through thick brush and deep sand to get there.

Many real water rescues are in remote areas that don’t have easy access. So, deputies are learning how to safely launch boats from steep and often unstable riverbanks.

Lt. Dennis Svoboda, the team leader said, “Yeah we’re out here today to test the limitations of our equipment and see what we can do in training situations. There are times when we just have to go and we have to use the nearest access point to get out on the water.”

The team leader says Sarpy County Search and Rescue has three rivers to cover and about fifty miles of shoreline.

