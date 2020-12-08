Sarpy County addresses two fatality crashes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Office of the Sarpy County Attorney released the details of two fatality accidents in an effort to address reckless driving throughout the county.

“Over the last couple of years, there have been numerous fatality crashes in Sarpy County. Each crash is a preventable tragedy. The cases of State v. Prentice and State v. Burch are no exception,” said Bonnie Moore, Chief Deputy.

Kenisha Prentice, 25 appeared in court Friday, December 4th, and plead guilty as charged to DUI – Motor Vehicle Homicide, DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury, DUI 2nd Offense, and Following Too Closely, according to the release.

On February 9th, 2020, Prentice was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near the Highway 370 on-ramp when she crashed into a stalled vehicle in the right lane of the interstate.

Nabil Shokai 67, died as a result of the crash and a 74-year-old was critically injured, according to the release. Both were occupants in the stalled vehicle.

According to the release, Prentice BAC was recorded as .17 and she admitted to coming from a party where alcohol was consumed. She will be sentenced on February 8th.

On Monday, December 7th, 35-year-old Michael Burch appeared in court for sentencing, after previously pleading no contest to the felony charge Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Burch was charged in August of 2019 for a crash that occurred southbound Highway 75 near Fairview Road.

Burch was driving a van when he attempted to pass a motorcycle by using the shoulder. Burch struck the motorcycle sending the rider onto the highway.

47-year-old Jody Emmert died as a result.

Burch left the scene and then returned 25 minutes later.

According to the release, he was observed driving recklessly before the crash.

Burch was sentenced to 3 years on the charge of Motor Vehicle Homicide and 3 years on the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident to be served consecutively for a total of 6 years imprisonment, according to the release. He also was sentenced to 24 months and 18 months of post release supervision respectively, also to be served consecutively, for a total of 42 months. His license was revoked for 15 years.

