Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Incredibly mild weather the next several days. Snow chance to end the week.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are starting with some chilly temps in the 20s but nothing that is out of the ordinary for a December morning. No fog to deal with today so that will send temperatures warming very easily. Watch for some high clouds moving in from the north today that could filter our sunshine. Highs will still reach the upper 50s.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

The next few days will be incredible by December standards with highs 20-25 degrees above average through Thursday. No record highs are likely but we will be close Wednesday as the record high is 64 set back in 1890.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The weather starts to take a turn for the colder Friday and that will bring in our next chance of snow as well. Friday is a First Alert Day due to snow potential building in by mid morning and possibly lingering into the evening hours. The exact track and amounts are still very much in question but the potential for impacts to the evening commute is what I’m concerned about at the moment. Watch the latest forecast info right here to see how the Friday forecast evolves. The potential exists for this snow event to continue to trend south and perhaps miss the area as well.

First Alert Friday (WOWT)

