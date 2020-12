OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire responded to the area of 168th and Y streets for a reported fire.

Upon arrival, crews reported heavy smoke coming from a home. The fire was extinguished quickly and the occupants had already evacuated.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to an electrical event, according to the release.

