Mitch Ballock’s Kansas Homecoming

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When the eighth ranked Creighton Bluejays walk into Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday afternoon, Mitch Ballock won’t be checking it out for the first time. Mitch grew up ten miles east of the “Phog” in Eudora and went to a ton of games as a kid growing up. He knows the place well.

It will be special for his family who will be able to attend this one with about two thousand other people. Kansas is allowing a limited number of spectators and Mitch’s crew has ten tickets.

It’s a rare matchup between the two programs, the first since 1974 and it could lead to Creighton’s first win vs. KU since 1949. Plus the Bluejays first victory in Lawrence against the Jayhawks since 1942.

Ballock hit a three from the midcourt logo Friday against Kennesaw State at CHI Health Center, he could do it again against the Jayhawks, their mid court logo is even bigger. Ballock ranks fifth in Creighton history with 238 career three-pointers.

