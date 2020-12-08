Advertisement

Fremont hopes to deter holiday troublemakers

Downtown ornaments damaged over the weekend
Security video shows one person pulling on holiday lights
(WOWT)
By Alex McLoon
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - People in Fremont pooled together thousands of dollars for additional downtown holiday decorations, only for troublemakers to pull them down and damage some items over the weekend.

The chairman of the city’s business improvement district hopes this deters whoever is doing this.

“We spent thousands of dollars on these decorations to make it a nice community,” Tom Coday said.

This is not how Coday expected people to take in all the money and effort spent on lighting up Main Street.

“We wanted to give [families] something nice to take pictures in front of with their kids,” he said.

Instead, a sturdy—and now scraped—snowman was pushed over twice over the weekend. The city’s historic preservation group says somebody broke bulbs on some holiday lights. And security video from a downtown store shows someone pulling the cord on lights from a garland.

“Some [business owners] are frustrated and wonder why we should go forward with this, while others say we should keep moving forward and find a solution,” Coday said.

Some merchants and city groups want to buy more holiday ornaments. Others say it’s a waste, unless the trinkets are left alone.

“We’re all independent business-people. We’re not a mall, so not one person is in charge.”

It’s unknown who is in the video and how many people have been involved. Coday says the Fremont Police Department has been informed. He hopes this deters troublemakers from any further nuisance.

