First Alert Day Friday as our next chance of snow approaches

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All eyes are on Friday as we await our next chance of snow. That has prompted us to issue a First Alert Day for Friday.

The earliest snow would move in during the mid morning hours then continue through the afternoon hours at the very least. There is potential for a little to linger as late as Saturday morning as well.

First Alert Friday
First Alert Friday(WOWT)

This is by no means a sure thing for snow production in our area but it is the next potential that poses a threat. Most models bring the snow through the middle of our area or just to the south. The trend has been shifting this farther and farther south with each model run so we’ll be watching to see if that continues. I’ll continue to look for model agreement and consistency as we get closer to Friday. As you can see, these two models do not agree well on amounts or track at the moment. Be sure to follow along for the latest over the next few days.

Friday Snow Potential
Friday Snow Potential(WOWT)
Friday Snow Potential
Friday Snow Potential(WOWT)

