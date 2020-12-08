Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Near record warmth Wednesday before a colder end to the week

By David Koeller
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The unseasonably warm weather continues for a few more days before we round out the week with a taste of winter.

Tuesday started off in the upper-teens and low to mid-20s. Even with more clouds around during the day, filtered sunshine and a nice WSW wind warmed us well into the 50s and even 60s in spots! Lincoln broke its record for the daily high (61°), with all of us about 20°+ above average for this time of year!

Clouds will linger early tonight, before clearing out. Temperatures will stay milder than previous nights, just dropping into the low to mid-30s.

Hour by hour forecast - Wednesday
Hour by hour forecast - Wednesday(WOWT)

Plentiful sunshine returns Wednesday, allowing highs to soar back into the upper-50s and lower-60s. Our record high in Omaha for December 9th is 64° -- set in 1890. While we may get very close to the record Wednesday, I think we’ll fall *just* short.

More clouds move back in Thursday, keeping highs in the low to mid-50s.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(wowt)

We’ve been keeping an eye on a potential winter weather system during the Friday-Saturday time frame. As of this posting, models have been trending farther south with the area of low pressure and available moisture.

There is currently a First Alert Day in effect for Friday, but as more model data continues to pour in, that may have to be reassessed. Some light snowfall and gusty winds remain possible midday Friday through Saturday morning, but the best chance has nudged south of the Metro.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

