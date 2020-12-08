CHI outlines plan to vaccinate front line workers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -We are getting an inside look at what vaccine distribution will look like at one of the state’s largest hospital systems.

Frontline workers could begin receiving the first round of vaccines in less than a week.

CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson says they expect the first round of vaccines from Pfizer to be delivered this weekend.

“We would be planning on vaccinating staff as early as Monday and we will be vaccinating people every day until we run out of vaccine,” says CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson.

The initial shipment will be small. Leaders at CHI don’t know exactly how many.

Because of that—health care workers most at risk for COVID-19, Like those working with covid patients, will be the first in line.

“The higher risk that we believe that you have, you get to go first, and then there will be the middle and the back of the line. We believe there is plenty for everyone we just need to tier it out and over the next few weeks we think everyone will have the opportunity,” says Kathy Bressler, CHI Health COO

But—some health care workers who have already had covid-19 may be moved to the bottom of the list.

“It appears that the recommendation might be anyone that has confirmed COVID in the last 90 days would not be a high priority. That doesn’t mean that they wouldn’t ultimately be eligible for the vaccine, but they would be moved to the back of the line.”

Frontline workers at CHI will not be required to get the vaccine once it gets here but leaders say they are expecting a large turnout.

The FDA is expected to approve the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the week.

It’s still not clear how long it will be until the general public can get vaccinated.

