Advertisement

British vaccine recipient talks about the shot, lunch and ‘bloody bug’

By Kimberly Wright
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the first coronavirus vaccine recipients in the U.K. was a man from London, who gladly told a CNN reporter all about his day and why he jumped at the chance to get it.

On Tuesday, the UK became the first country in the west to offer a coronavirus immunization to its residents with its approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. A host of countries are expected to follow suit within the month.

Martin Kenyon, 91, who said he’s “lived in London from most of his grown-up life,” said he was able to sign up for his vaccination simply by ringing up the hospital.

He had more trouble finding a place to park: “Of course, I couldn’t find any place to park, so I was late.”

While he waited for his turn to get the vaccine, Kenyon endured a lunch he described as “nasty.” The shot itself was less so.

“I didn’t know the needle had gone in until it had come out. It was painless,” he said.

Kenyon’s eagerness to get vaccinated he chalked up to wanting to be there for family: “I hope I’m not going to have the bloody bug now. I’ve got granddaughters, and I want to live a long time to enjoy their lives.”

He added, “No point in dying now when I have lived this long, is there? I don’t plan to anyway.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

50th & L house explosion
One dead, two hurt in house explosion in south Omaha
Two people were caught on camera shoplifting jackets
Nebraska Crossing shoplifters steal $4,000 in North Face jackets
Omaha solid waste collection schedule
FCC Enviromental creates solution to trash surplus from missed collections
Lesley Shollmier began quarantining from everyone, including her husband, after Thanksgiving....
Woman with COVID symptoms receives 3 false negative tests before positive result
A Papillion teen is taking the business world by storm with his candle company.
Papillion teen’s business perseveres through pandemic

Latest News

The United Kingdom took a major step in its battle against coronavirus.
Pfizer vaccine moves closer to getting the OK in the US
Courtesy video of house explosion in south Omaha on Dec. 8, 2020.
Viewer videos of fatal Omaha house explosion scene
President-elect Joe Biden called for immediate action on COVID-19 relief in a speech Friday.
LIVE: Biden announces members of his health care team
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump's former national security...
Judge dismisses Flynn case following pardon from Trump
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
‘Quite frankly shocking’: US virus cases pass 15 million; deaths hit record levels