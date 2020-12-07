Woman shot in leg on state property near Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A woman was shot on state property near the Iowa State Capitol.

Officials say the injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

KCCI-TV reported on Sunday that the injured person was a woman, who was shot in the leg after a traffic incident. Officials didn’t identify the woman.

The Iowa State Patrol and Division of Criminal investigation were investigating the shooting.

