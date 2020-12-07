Westside Community Schools sees big dip in remote learning for 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Come this new year Westside Community Schools is set to see a big drop in remote learners. Ten percent of its students are enrolled to learn from home; that’s half of what it once was.

“I really think that decreased number probably has a number of reasons behind it,” Brandi Paul, Westside Community Schools, Director of Communications & Engagement, noting the biggest reason is perhaps the most simple reason. “They want to be here, they want to be in school.”

The district has also set a high standard when it comes to safety precautions.

“Maybe folks are learning more about all the things we’re doing in our schools,” said Paul. “And we don’t believe cases are being contracted from student to student, or teacher to teacher.”

And now that they have the numbers, the planning begins; looking to those on the front lines.

“We want input from teachers and principals there working with their students they know what’s best for them,” said Paul, noting they sent a survey out to elementary school teachers Monday to get their take on the specifics.

“They know what’s best for themselves as educators, “Okay, I really need to focus here’, or ‘Yes, I found this forced-innovation is great, and I can teach these two groups at the same time’,” said Paul.

Because of the rising cases of covid across the Metro Westside’s currently in what they call ‘Yellow mode’; a two-days-on, two-days-off model. And they’re hoping to nail down a plan for the start of the new year soon

“We hope to have answers for families and parents about what we’re doing moving into 2021 within the next couple of weeks here,” said Paul. We know they’re anxious to know and certainly going into break we want to provide them those answers.

Westside Community Schools currently has roughly 14 percent of its 6,000 students learning remotely; that’s down from 20 percent earlier in the year. Omaha Public Schools currently has about 34 percent of its students enrolled in remote learning; they don’t yet have numbers for the start of 2021.

