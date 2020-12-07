University of Nebraska plans for the spring semester

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “We are very well aware of the infection rate. I think what you are going to see us do is significant more testing,” the president of the University of Nebraska, Ted Carter, said.

Testing is one measure Carter said will take place as students return to campus in January after winter break. In fact, UNL may test every single student.

“We were one of the first universities in the country to say that we plan to be open in the fall,” Carter added.

As the fall semester winds down, the University is looking ahead to the spring semester. Many safety precautions will be kept in place.

They will keep asking students and staff to monitor their symptoms, require face masks on campus, and increase the availability of online classes.

“Our online programs grew by over 18 percent this year,” Carter said.

Some students are enjoying online courses.

“It’s been good. I only come to go to the rock wall. But it’s clean and safe, and everyone is really spread out,” a student said.

Another student said he preferred in-person learning.

“It’s much easier to neglect your studies when it’s a zoom call,” they said.

In-person classes remain small to allow for social distancing.

In November the University updated its health and safety and precautions. The University plans to continue to make any changes as they look even further ahead to the fall of 2021.

“We’re up seven percent in applications for the fall semester,” Carter added.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.