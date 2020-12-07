Sarpy County Holiday Assistance Program still taking donations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, the Sarpy County Holiday Assistance Program has helped provide Christmas presents for families in need. This year, they’re serving 1,100 people in 260 local families.

The program typically gathers donations like clothing and lots of toys. But this year, donations are lacking for a certain age group - teenagers, aged 12 to 16 - perhaps because they don’t ask for toys. Still, there are more than 200 teens this year who are asking for other items.

“They want electronics, they want radios, they want things to go with their cell phones, just a lot of different things that we normally don’t get donations for,” said Sarpy County Director of Community Development, Carmen Bradley.

She hopes people will open their hearts during the Season of Giving.

“We’re asking for a significant amount of donations to be able to not only provide a holiday for families but be able to make them not have to worry about having a Christmas this year,” said Bradley.

New this year because of the pandemic, volunteers will pre-bag the gifts. Saturday, the families will drive through a mobile site to pick up their holiday presents.

You can still drop off donations Thursday, Dec. 10, and Friday, Dec. 11 at the Bellevue Christian Center at 1400 Harvell Dr. in Bellevue.

