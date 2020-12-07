Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Freezing fog and thick frost leads to some slick spots to start the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting with areas of freezing fog and thick frost this morning. The worst of it appears to be near and east of the Missouri River. Watch for slick spots on elevated roads such as bridges and overpasses through about 10am this morning. That is when temperatures will warm above 32 degrees.

Monday forecast
Monday forecast(WOWT)

The afternoon looks to be much better though with highs in the lower 50s. Light northwest wind and sunshine should make for a great Monday afternoon.

We have quite a bit of great December weather on the way this week with a potential record high Wednesday. The record is 64 set in 1890. We should warm very close to that by mid afternoon Wednesday!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Keep an eye on the forecast for the end of the week. That is when the next storm system moves through. Right now it appears to be mostly rain that falls but a little snow is possible on the tail end of the system. Keep an eye on the forecast here.

