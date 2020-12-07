Advertisement

Omaha homeowners still struggling to get trash collected

New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.(WOWT)
By Alex McLoon
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Families across Omaha are still wondering why FCC Environmental has yet to pick up the trash from their homes.

The company added Saturday to its collection route this weekend and some homeowners say they’ll be surprised if it’s picked up.

“Yes, this is a huge headache.”

Dana Suntken expected her trash to be picked up from her home near 170th street last Monday, November 30th. She called FCC environmental and was told it would be collected on December 1st.

But Sunday night, six extra bags of trash sit in her garage waiting to be picked up.

“To have this be a huge disappointment from the start was a surprise,” said Suntken.

Across Omaha near 96th and L, Meagen and Nick have two weeks of trash sitting outside their home.

They don’t expect it to be picked up on their collection day Monday.

“They had over a year to get ready. They said they were going to be picking up extra trash on Saturday, but it’s still here,” said Meagen.

FCC Environmental has asked for patience as it now enters its second week of service.

The company requires trash to be placed in its bins, but a 6 News viewer sent a picture which shows FCC Employees dumping trash out of old containers that were not provided by the company.

“I don’t have high hopes at this point.”

FCC Environmentalism director says drivers are still learning new routes and that the company is working through kinks.

But frustration with Omaha’s new trash service is piling up.

As the company catches up on collections, homeowners say they’ve tried to contact FCC Environmental through its phone line, but haven’t gotten through to talk to anyone.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

