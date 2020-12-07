Advertisement

Omaha car wash helps spread holiday cheer for charity

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha business is spreading Christmas cheer in a safe way during the pandemic.

The VIP Car Wash near 120th and I Street previously held a successful “haunted house” car wash and is now going all out for Christmas.

Thousands of lights and favorite holiday characters will greet customers inside.

Owner Michael Blatchford has only owned the space for a few months. He said when he took it over he wanted to make what is typically an unexciting job into something spectacular.

Not only is it a fun take on Christmas, it also helps out a local organization -- 10 percent of all proceeds go to Autism Action Partnership to help buy sensory kits.

“It’s a community event that we can bring fun in these challenging times and really do something to support our community. But also support something like the mission of Autism Action Partnership and what they’re trying to do,” Blatchford said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When a car slammed into Patricia Soash’s home at 30th Street and Ellison Avenue last month, the...
Omaha family struggles to get trashbin replaced after car rams into home
(MGN)
Saturday Dec. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County 833 new cases, 6 deaths
A long-time business owner in Bellevue has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
Bellevue honors long-time business owner, education boardmember Frank Kumor
Fighting in Iraq 17 years ago, Justin Anderson always had his buddy’s back -- but in civilian...
Bellevue Wounded Warrior scammed by unlicensed contractor
Senior Day vs. Nebraska, 12/5/20
Huskers get second win in Saturday matchup against Purdue

Latest News

Hour by hour forecast - Monday
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Sunshine returns Monday with a warming trend in store!
Authorities are seeking a pair of suspects who broke into two gun shops in Bellevue early Sunday.
Bellevue police seeking suspects in overnight gun shop break-ins
An Omaha business is spreading Christmas cheer in a safe way during the pandemic.
Car wash spreads holiday cheer
Sunday, December 6th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast