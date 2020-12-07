Advertisement

Official in Dodge County fined for illegal actions during 2019 flood

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A township board member in Dodge County has agreed to repay $22,000 to his township plus a $2,000 fine to the state for violations of Nebraska accountability laws during the 2019 floods.

The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission released the settlement agreement with Jeremy Moss, a member of the Elkhorn Township Board.

The commission alleged that Moss’ company billed the township for nearly $139,000 in repairs to flood-damaged roads. State law doesn’t allow public officials to have an interest in a contract with their governing body unless the contract is approved through an open process, and the commission says that didn’t happen in Moss’ case.

The commission also said the three-member township board voted to pay themselves an additional $1,000 a week for 22 weeks.

