OFD responds to building fire near 108th and Maple

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building near 108th and Maple streets for a report of a fire Monday.

According to the release, the fire was extinguished quickly and the occupants had already evacuated the building. Fire crews rescued two cats and one firefighter was transported to the ER with a minor animal bite.

The fire was determined to be accidental due to unsupervised cooking materials.

