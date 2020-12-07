Nebraska remembers last year’s loss to Minnesota as Huskers prepare for the Gophers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers certainly remember what happened last year when they traveled to Minneapolis.

“That game last year was really rough for us just basically going there and having nothing go our way,” defensive back Dicaprio Bootle said.

“They whipped us up there last year. I think our guys are anxious to play, I’m sure their guys are too,” head coach Scott Frost said.

To be specific, it was a 34-7 beatdown of the Huskers where the Gophers ran all over the field.

Rodney Smith rushed 18 times for 139 yards.

Shannon Brooks ran 13 times and gained 99 yards.

Mohamed Ibrahim had 89 yards on 15 carries.

It was a tough game for Nebraska defensively.

It can be used as motivation, but other than that, they should forget about it.

“We remember that game for sure, but we know that this year is a totally different game,” Bootle said.

Nebraska has to just worry about itself.

They’re coming off their second win of the season and the week following their first win didn’t exactly go so well.

“When you win, all it is is you get a day of happiness, but you’ve got to go right back to work,” offensive lineman Matt Farniok said.

Farniok believes this time it will be different coming off of a win.

He believes the team learned and matured from the bad week of practice they had following the win against Penn State that led to a horrid performance against Illinois.

Dedrick Mills agreed.

Mills said he saw a much more motivated group at practice Monday.

It’s a theme for this Husker team. With the potential for three games left, they’re fighting like crazy to finish strong and stack wins on top of each other.

Defensive lineman Ben Stille gives credit to the coaching staff for that.

“Coach Frost is competitive as anyone I know. So, the team kind of takes on that persona,” Stille said.

Minnesota will be ready in their own right.

They haven’t played in two weeks because of issues related to COVID-19.

“They’re going to be fresh and ready,” Frost said.

An added boost for Nebraska, though, is a second week of having Dedrick Mills back in the lineup.

Mills said he felt a pop in his leg after taking a hit on the first drive of the Penn State game.

He finished the drive but told reporters Monday that he knew if he kept playing he’d be putting the rest of his season in jeopardy.

He played and scored a one-yard touchdown against Purdue. Mills referred to the game as just a “warm-up” for him.

“We’ve been missing him. he’s our only veteran back there,” Frost said about Mills.

The Huskers and Gophers kickoff at Memorial Stadium for Senior Day on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.