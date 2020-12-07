Advertisement

Nebraska Crossing shoplifters steal $4,000 in North Face jackets

(wagm)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help them identify a pair of shoplifters who recently made a big haul from a Nebraska Crossing store.

Security camera photos show a couple entering The North Face outlet store at Nebraska Crossing and leave with $4,000 in merchandise. The suspects grabbed 20 jackets off the racks — each with about a $200 price tag.

The pair stuffed the jackets in a large bag and ran out the door, then drove off in a small white car.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867) or the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. Tips could lead to a reward.

