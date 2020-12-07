Nathan Hale Middle goes remote after COVID case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nathan Hale Middle School released a letter to parents announcing the transition to remote learning for the week of December 7th through the 11th following a COVID-19 case that directly impacted staffing.

According to the release, they received word of a positive COVID-19 case over the weekend that also called for several employees to quarantine. Anyone who may have come in contact with the individuals has been contacted. Due to the impact on staffing, the school will go fully remote.

Students will not return to school until after winter break.

Meals will be available for pickup through the Meals2Go program on Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. According to the release, if the students are not in the vehicles when meals are collected, the staff will ask for further verification such as a report card.

