Advertisement

Nathan Hale Middle goes remote after COVID case

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nathan Hale Middle School released a letter to parents announcing the transition to remote learning for the week of December 7th through the 11th following a COVID-19 case that directly impacted staffing.

According to the release, they received word of a positive COVID-19 case over the weekend that also called for several employees to quarantine. Anyone who may have come in contact with the individuals has been contacted. Due to the impact on staffing, the school will go fully remote.

Students will not return to school until after winter break.

Meals will be available for pickup through the Meals2Go program on Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. According to the release, if the students are not in the vehicles when meals are collected, the staff will ask for further verification such as a report card.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Walton, 23, was found in his cell at about 9:55 p.m. Saturday, and corrections staff...
Inmate at Douglas County Corrections dies after found unresponsive in cell
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
A long-time business owner in Bellevue has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
Bellevue honors long-time business owner, education boardmember Frank Kumor
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Trump lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID test
(MGN)
Sunday Dec. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 620 new cases

Latest News

New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Omaha homeowners still struggling to get trash collected
Gov. Pete Ricketts talks about Nebraska COVID-19 hospitalizations and other related data during...
Nebraska officials working through CARES Act grant applications glitch
Monday forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Freezing fog and thick frost leads to some slick spots to start the week
Rusty's Morning Forecast