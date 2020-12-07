Monday Dec. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 7 deaths, 383 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Nebraska update

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state increased Sunday for the first time since late last month.

The state said Monday the number of virus hospitalizations increased 11 on Sunday to 768 after having declined every day since Nov. 30. That total is significantly below the record of 987 set on Nov. 20, but it is more than triple where it was at the start of October.

Officials said 19% of the state’s hospital beds are filled by COVID-19 patients. That remains below the 25% threshold where Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he would impose additional social distancing restrictions.

Iowa update

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa has posted another 35 deaths from COVID-19, continuing the high level of deaths related to the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 29 deaths per day on Nov. 22 to 45 deaths per day on Sunday, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. The state’s total death count at 2,717 is the 28th highest in the country and the 20th highest per capita.

State health officials reported on Monday 912 new cases in the previous 24 hours.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported seven more deaths and 383 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Three men ranging in age from their 60s to 80s and four women older than age 70 have passed. The total number of deaths has now reached 367.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 78% occupancy, with 330 beds available.

The new community total is 44,236 positive cases. A total of 21,751 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

For the week that ended Dec. 5, the positivity test rate was 30.2%. The county’s risk dial held steady in the red last week at 3.7 severity, according to Monday’s update.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

