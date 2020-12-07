Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Sunshine returns Monday with a warming trend in store!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a dreary Sunday for most of us, more sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way for the start of the workweek!

The first half of the weekend was very pleasant, with highs ranging from the mid-40s to the lower-50s Saturday under mostly sunny skies. The second half of the weekend was meant to be nearly as pleasant (just a few degrees cooler), but a deck of low clouds had other plans.

Low clouds moved into the Omaha Metro from the north within an hour after sunrise Sunday. This deck of clouds was extremely stubborn and slow-moving, causing it to stick around all day! Originally, these clouds were supposed to be just a few counties to the east.

Because of the cloud cover, much of the WOWT viewing area only warmed through the 30s for highs. Areas south and west (Beatrice, York, Columbus, Norfolk) were able to warm back into the mid to upper-40s thanks to more sunshine in these spots. So close but so far away!

High temperatures Sunday afternoon
High temperatures Sunday afternoon(WOWT)

Clouds will finally decrease for all of us overnight, with lows dropping into the mid to upper-20s. As winds will be fairly calm, and temperatures will be close to the dew points, we’ll have to watch for patchy fog/frost and slick spots early Monday.

Otherwise, mostly sunny skies return Monday! This will allow highs to warm into the upper-40s and lower-50s, despite a northwest wind.

The warming trend will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with lower-60s possible mid-week! The record high on Wednesday is 64°, so we’ll have to keep an eye on that.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

We’ll stay dry through Thursday. A storm system will bring our next chance for rain late Thursday night into Friday, before possibly transitioning to light snow Friday night into Saturday morning. The models have been flip-flopping on this system over the last few days, but we’ll continue to watch it and bring you updates.

Keep track of the extended forecast anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

