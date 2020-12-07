Advertisement

Lead investigator in Beatrice 6 exoneration dies after crash

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a former police investigator whose work helped exonerate six people wrongly convicted of the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died following the crash of his pickup truck.

Radio station KWBE reports that 54-year-old Mike Oliver died after being found unresponsive Friday afternoon in his truck after it had crossed the U.S. Highway 77 median and rolled into a field.

Authorities say an autopsy Saturday showed Oliver had died of a medical episode, not from injuries in the crash.

The longtime Beatrice Police Department veteran had headed the task force that re-examined the investigation regarding the so-called Beatrice Six case.

Six people spent a combined 77 years in prison after the death of 68-year-old Helen Wilson...
Six people spent a combined 77 years in prison after the death of 68-year-old Helen Wilson before DNA testing cleared them in 2008. (KOLNKGIN)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Walton, 23, was found in his cell at about 9:55 p.m. Saturday, and corrections staff...
Inmate at Douglas County Corrections dies after found unresponsive in cell
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Authorities are seeking a pair of suspects who broke into two gun shops in Bellevue early Sunday.
Bellevue police seeking suspects in overnight gun shop break-ins
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Trump lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID test
A long-time business owner in Bellevue has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
Bellevue honors long-time business owner, education boardmember Frank Kumor

Latest News

Omaha solid waste collection schedule
FCC Enviromental creates solution to trash surplus from missed collections
Kansas public health workers leaving jobs amid pandemic, politics
Official in Dodge County fined for illegal actions during 2019 flood
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis