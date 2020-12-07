Advertisement

Kansas public health workers leaving jobs amid pandemic, politics

(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREDONIA, Kan. (AP) - Public health workers across Kansas are leaving their jobs amid the pressures of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the politics surrounding it.

The Kansas News Service that 27 county health officials have left their jobs in the nine months since the state had its first documented COVID-19 case. Some retired, but others resigned or were fired.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that number includes 15 county health department administrators and 18 health officers. Six of those leaving held both positions.

