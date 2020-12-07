Advertisement

Iowa prison inmate with COVID-19 dies at hospital

(KOLN/MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa prison inmate with COVID-19 and other medical conditions has died at a hospital.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said Sunday that Larry Whaley died Saturday morning at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Whaley had been serving a 50-year sentence for second-degree murder at Anamosa State Penitentiary, which has had a significant coronavirus outbreak this fall.

The 64-year-old Whaley had been hospitalized for several days before his death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Walton, 23, was found in his cell at about 9:55 p.m. Saturday, and corrections staff...
Inmate at Douglas County Corrections dies after found unresponsive in cell
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Authorities are seeking a pair of suspects who broke into two gun shops in Bellevue early Sunday.
Bellevue police seeking suspects in overnight gun shop break-ins
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Trump lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID test
A long-time business owner in Bellevue has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
Bellevue honors long-time business owner, education boardmember Frank Kumor

Latest News

Finding love in the age of COVID-19 means more people turning to virtual dating.
Dating apps booming amid pandemic
COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK readies for ‘V-Day,’ its 1st shots in war on coronavirus
Dating apps booming amid coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK prepares for vaccination roll-out