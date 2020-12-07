Husker seniors not thinking about future as team prepares for Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday could be the final home game at Memorial Stadium for a number of Nebraska seniors.

It will be a senior day that won’t feature a crowd of 90,000 plus screaming and cheering.

Five Husker seniors spoke after practice on Monday and they all seemed to have the same mindset.

None of them are really thinking about their final moments walking out onto the field or leaving it for a final time.

None of them are thinking about what comes next for them. Should they stay and play another year? Should they move on?

None of them are concerned with any of that.

They’re simply focused on getting another win ahead of the Big Ten’s champions week where they’ll play their counterpart in the standings from the Big Ten East.

“Getting a win last week definitely helped the team as a whole,” defensive lineman Ben Stille said. “I think everyone on the team is definitely hungry to finish the season out strong.”

There were moments of reflection in Monday’s press conference.

It’s a senior group that has seen and been through a lot and hasn’t seen many wins.

“I’ve learned a lot more from losing than winning,” said senior offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes.

Jaimes set a Nebraska record with a 39th consecutive start on the offensive line Saturday against Purdue.

“It has been a long 39 games,” Jaimes said.

Still, he feels like he’s much better now than he was when he first played as a starter back in 2017.

He’s happy he stuck it out.

“I wanted to show that I was loyal. I really had no reason to transfer,” Jaimes said. “I wanted to come to Nebraska to be at Nebraska and be a part of tradition like no other, and I feel like I’ve done that.”

Fellow offensive lineman Matt Farniok said Jaimes has been a true leader in the program.

“He’s got a standard and his standard is across the board for everyone. When you don’t live up to that standard, he’s going to let you know.,” Farniok said.

Defensive back Dicaprio Bootle said everyone in the senior class deserves a round of applause.

“We’ve been through a lot here. The guys that are still here stuck through it,” Bootle said.

“They’ve been through a whole heck of a lot,” said head coach Scott Frost.

Frost characterized the senior group as tough and resilient.

He believes the growth of the football team has been spearheaded by the seniors.

Those seniors see the potential to finish strong and get to a bowl game.

On top of the team success, it’s about pride.

“We’re really hungry right now because we’re trying to get the program back to where its been,” running back Dedrick Mills said.

Mills, who followed Dicaprio Bootle’s sentiment that he doesn’t want to think about what his final moments playing for Nebraska might be like so he doesn’t cry, was very honest about the team and what the senior group is trying to do.

They’re attempting to keep working, keep stacking wins, to not only show those within the program what they’re capable, but those outside it as well.

“It’s just a lot of negative talk on Nebraska, so we’re trying to prove everybody wrong,” Mills said.

