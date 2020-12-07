Nebraska officials working through CARES Act grant applications glitch

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - During his update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Monday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts acknowledged that some CARES Act grant applications hit a glitch during the process and may have been rejected in error.

The governor said some online applicants didn’t save their application when they sent it in, so their applications weren’t saved into the system.

Also on Monday, Ricketts signed an executive order that extends licensing allowance for healthcare professionals until 30 days after the pandemic emergency ends. This eases the process for doctors and nurses coming from other states, removing hurdles that would slow their ability to work in Nebraska.

