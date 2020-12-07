Advertisement

Georgia again certifies election results showing Biden won

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official has recertified the state’s election results after a recount confirmed once again that Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state.

Trump requested this recount, which is the third tally showing Biden won Georgia. State law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the margin between the candidates is within 0.5%.

Results certified by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last month showed that Biden led by a margin of 12,670 votes, or 0.25% of the roughly 5 million ballots cast.

An audit involving a hand count of the paper ballots also showed Biden won.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Walton, 23, was found in his cell at about 9:55 p.m. Saturday, and corrections staff...
Inmate at Douglas County Corrections dies after found unresponsive in cell
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Authorities are seeking a pair of suspects who broke into two gun shops in Bellevue early Sunday.
Bellevue police seeking suspects in overnight gun shop break-ins
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Trump lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID test
A long-time business owner in Bellevue has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
Bellevue honors long-time business owner, education boardmember Frank Kumor

Latest News

Finding love in the age of COVID-19 means more people turning to virtual dating.
Dating apps booming amid pandemic
COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK readies for ‘V-Day,’ its 1st shots in war on coronavirus
Dating apps booming amid coronavirus pandemic
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
Trump ratchets up pace of executions before Biden inaugural
President Donald Trump congratulates Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa...
Trump honors legendary Iowa wrestler Gable at White House