Advertisement

Former wrestler Dan Gable to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

This file photo taken from video shows former wrestler and coach Dan Gable.
This file photo taken from video shows former wrestler and coach Dan Gable.(Source: KCCI via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – President Donald Trump will award former wrestler and coach Dan Gable the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday.

The medal is the nation’s highest civilian honor, given to people who’ve made important contributions from everything from national security to sports.

A statement from the White House called Gable “one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.”

This will be the second medal awarded in less than a week.

Trump awarded legendary college football coach Lou Holtz a Medal of Freedom on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Walton, 23, was found in his cell at about 9:55 p.m. Saturday, and corrections staff...
Inmate at Douglas County Corrections dies after found unresponsive in cell
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
A long-time business owner in Bellevue has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
Bellevue honors long-time business owner, education boardmember Frank Kumor
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Trump lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID test
(MGN)
Sunday Dec. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 620 new cases

Latest News

An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on Capitol...
Supreme Court rejects appeal to limit transgender students
Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974.
The Dylan catalog, a 60-year rock ‘n’ roll odyssey, is sold
FILE - This July 15, 2020 file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in...
Virginia Military Institute removing Confederate statue
Biden's transition formally announces key members of his health team.
Biden names key members of health team