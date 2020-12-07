Advertisement

FCC Enviromental creates solution to trash surplus from missed collections

Omaha solid waste collection schedule
Omaha solid waste collection schedule (WOWT)
By John Chapman
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of complaints about missed garbage pickups are still coming in for the city’s new trash hauler.

Monday, officials from FCC Environmental services said they have a solution they believe will help solve the problem of garbage left on the curb in some Omaha neighborhoods.

In the Central Park Neighborhood, there’s still trash still sitting out. Neighbors here told 6 News their pickups have been inconsistent, and that now, all of the trash that piled up won’t fit in the new carts.

“So now the struggle is, we’re already trying to keep the neighborhood clean, but then with this new system it doesn’t really allow for a period where they’re just picking up the trash. Just take all the trash,” said Candy Zollicoffer, neighborhood association president.

FCC representatives said that right now, they’re working with the city to get all of the trash — whether it’s a miss from the previous hauler or a miss from FCC — picked up.

“We understand that our current contract is for anything in the cart, and it’s not the resident’s fault if they were not completed on the actual day of collection for them to go two weeks in the same size cart that should be for one week,” said Dan Brazil of FCC Environmental.

FCC officials said the company will pick up extra trash sitting outside of the carts, as long as it is not an excessive amount.

City officials advised residents who need an extra cart to hold your trash to lease one from the city. Families of five or more can get an extra cart at no charge.

