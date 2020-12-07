Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - More incredible December warmth on the way

By David Koeller
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A heavy frost and some fog this morning gave way to another sunny afternoon with temperatures will above average for December. Temperatures topped out in the mid 50s around the metro, though it will turn chilly quickly this evening. We’ll drop back into the 30s after sunset under mainly clear skies. With those clear skies and light winds, we’ll likely see another frost tonight as overnight lows fall back into the mid 20s by morning.

Even warmer weather is likely on Tuesday after a frost start. Some high clouds will drift in during the day, but temperatures will still soar to nearly 20 degrees above average, with highs topping out in the upper 50s around the metro. Near record warmth is possible by Wednesday, as sunny skies and light winds allow us to warm into the low 60s. The record high for Wednesday currently stands at 64, our forecast is 63.

We start to see a change moving in on Thursday as a storm system approaches the area. Clouds will increase, dropping our temperatures back into the lower 50s. Though clouds thicken up, we stay dry throughout the day. Rain chances start to increase after Midnight into Friday as temperatures fall. As the storm system passes by on Friday, colder air will continue to filter in, bringing a chance for a rain/snow mix throughout the day. Steady snow is possible, especially north of I-80. Snowfall amounts at this point appear to be on the lighter side, but significant uncertainty remains on the final track of the system which will influence the ultimate amount of snow the region sees. Snow showers may linger Saturday morning, with colder but dry conditions settling for the rest of the weekend.

