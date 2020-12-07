Advertisement

Curious koala sneaks into house, climbs Christmas tree

A curious female koala climbed a Christmas tree in an Australian home. She was removed from the...
A curious female koala climbed a Christmas tree in an Australian home. She was removed from the home by a rescue organization and is now climbing a tree outside.(Source: 1300 Koalaz via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - An Australian woman came home to find a koala hanging on her Christmas tree like an ornament.

The woman called rescue organization 1300 Koalaz to help her remove the misplaced marsupial. When they answered the call, they initially thought it was a prank.

However, the organization eventually arrived to remove the female koala from the tree. She is now climbing a tree outside the house she broke into.

The organization’s co-founder told CNN that it’s not particularly common for koalas to enter homes, but it does happen.

