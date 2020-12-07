Clay’s Midday Forecast - Warming through mid-week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We start the week quiet and mild to even warm, but a late week system will bring rain or snow chances and much colder weather.

The first three days of the new work week will be nice. We’ll see lots of sunshine this afternoon and our highs will likely reach the lower 50s. Back down to the mid 20s to start Tuesday, but the freezing fog we saw this morning should stay away for Tuesday. We may see a few more clouds in the sky by the afternoon, but highs will be a little warmer with some mid 50s!

Wednesday is the day we’re going to challenge a record set back in 1890. The record high is 64 and right now our forecast calls for 63. Again, we should see lots of sunshine that day.

We start to see the pattern change on Thursday. Models agree a system will be moving through the Midwest to end the week, but they don’t agree on exactly where or exactly which day yet. Putting everything together, for the moment, we have rain chances moving in Thursday night, showers lingering through Friday, and some of that changing over to snow as the system moves away.

