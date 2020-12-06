Advertisement

Sunday Dec. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 620 new cases

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 620 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The new community total is 43,853 positive cases. For the weekend that ended Dec. 5, the positivity test rate was 30. 2 percent.

No new deaths were reported. The death toll in Douglas County remains at 360.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 78 percent occupancy, with 330 beds available.

A total of 21,623 residents have recovered.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

