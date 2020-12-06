Pile hammers home win number 2 for the Mavs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Mavericks secured win number two of the season off a go-ahead Matt Pile dunk with one second left on the clock against SIU Edwardsville on Saturday.

The final was 65-63.

The Mavs were down 61 to 58 before a Marco Smith three from straight away tied the game.

Each team would hit a set up free throws to tie it at 63 and that’s when the Pile play happened.

The team put the ball in Smith’s hands and he passed inside to Pile.

The defender gambled for a steal, which left Pile free to spin into an open dunk.

A last-second attempt from SIUE was knocked away from Pile.

Omaha is now 2-4.

Despite playing a game at Creighton in Omaha, the Mavericks have yet to play a home game through six games this season.

The road trip continues for four more games.

Next up is a matchup in Lawrence against the Kansas Jayhawks next Friday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.