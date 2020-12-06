Advertisement

Pile hammers home win number 2 for the Mavs

Teammates celebrate with Matt Pile after a go-ahead dunk against SIUE.
Teammates celebrate with Matt Pile after a go-ahead dunk against SIUE.(ESPN+)
By Rex Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Mavericks secured win number two of the season off a go-ahead Matt Pile dunk with one second left on the clock against SIU Edwardsville on Saturday.

The final was 65-63.

The Mavs were down 61 to 58 before a Marco Smith three from straight away tied the game.

Each team would hit a set up free throws to tie it at 63 and that’s when the Pile play happened.

The team put the ball in Smith’s hands and he passed inside to Pile.

The defender gambled for a steal, which left Pile free to spin into an open dunk.

A last-second attempt from SIUE was knocked away from Pile.

Omaha is now 2-4.

Despite playing a game at Creighton in Omaha, the Mavericks have yet to play a home game through six games this season.

The road trip continues for four more games.

Next up is a matchup in Lawrence against the Kansas Jayhawks next Friday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed Man Wanted By USMS
Nebraska, Iowa authorities searching for armed and dangerous suspect
When a car slammed into Patricia Soash’s home at 30th Street and Ellison Avenue last month, the...
Omaha family struggles to get trashbin replaced after car rams into home
Howard Farley Jr. was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his north Florida home. Authorities...
Nebraska fugitive arrested in Florida after 35 years
Fighting in Iraq 17 years ago, Justin Anderson always had his buddy’s back -- but in civilian...
Bellevue Wounded Warrior scammed by unlicensed contractor
(MGN)
Saturday Dec. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County 833 new cases, 6 deaths

Latest News

Head Coach Nebraska Football
Nugent: Tough lessons pay off for the Huskers at Purdue
Senior Day vs. Nebraska, 12/5/20
Huskers get second win in Saturday matchup against Purdue
Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Isabelle Bourne #34 WBB vs Oral Roberts
Balanced attack helps Husker women take down Oral Roberts in season opener
Greg McDermott shares a laugh with Mitch Ballock after Ballock hit a deep three pointer on...
Creighton wins big again in blowout of Kennesaw State