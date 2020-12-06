Mallory’s Weekend Forecast: More clouds around Sunday; Nice warming trend for the workweek!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The quiet weather pattern and above-average temperatures stick around this weekend!

We started Saturday with temperatures ranging from the teens to the east to 30s to the west. The range was likely due to the difference in wind speeds – calm to the east, breezier to the west. Calmer winds overnight allow temperatures to drop farther than higher wind speeds.

Mostly sunny skies warmed temperatures into the mid to upper-40s along and east of the Missouri River. Highs warmed into the lower-50s west and southwest of Omaha! Our average high for this time of year is 38°.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies took us into Saturday night, with temperatures dropping back into the mid-20s. We’re starting Sunday with some sunshine in the Metro, but clouds are beginning to move back in from the north.

If you live along and east of the Missouri River, you have a better chance at seeing more clouds around today. The farther west you are, especially west of the Metro, you’ll likely see more sunshine. This will impact temperatures, with highs in Omaha likely in the low to mid-40s. Expect slightly warmer weather west, and slightly cooler temperatures east.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Mostly clear skies return tonight with lows in the upper-20s.

A warming trend takes us into the workweek, with highs back in the low to mid-50s Monday and Tuesday, and the lower-60s Wednesday! Our record high for Wednesday is 64° in Omaha – so we’ll be keeping an eye on that closely.

We look to stay dry through at least Thursday, though we could use the moisture. At this time, we’ll hold a chance for a wintry mix Friday into Saturday of next weekend.

