Inmate at Douglas County Corrections dies after found unresponsive in cell

Daniel Walton, 23, was found in his cell at about 9:55 p.m. Saturday, and corrections staff began lifesaving efforts which were continued by Omaha Fire Department members.(Douglas County Department of Corrections)
By Michael Bell
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at the Douglas County Department of Corrections was found unresponsive in his cell and later declared deceased, according to DCDC Director Mike Myers on Sunday.

Myers stated Daniel Walton, 23, was found in his cell at about 9:55 p.m. Saturday, and corrections staff began lifesaving efforts which were continued by Omaha Fire Department members.

Walston was taken to Nebraska Medicine but did not survive. Myers expressed condolences to Walton’s family and loved ones on behalf of DCDC.

Per state law, a grand jury investigation is required and the DCDC will have no further comment until then.

Walton was booked into corrections Saturday for allegations of domestic violence assault, assault by strangulation, possession of an unregistered firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Walton was booked into corrections at 7:09 p.m., according to Omaha Police arrest records.

