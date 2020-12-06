Advertisement

Suspect apprehended after Georgia campus goes on lockdown

Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been...
Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been seen on campus and is urging students and others there to seek shelter until further notice.(Source: Gray News/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State University says normal operations can resume at its campuses Sunday, about an hour after the school outside of Atlanta told students on one of its campuses to hunker down because of an “armed intruder.”

The university said via Twitter that a “suspect has been apprehended and there is no threat to either KSU campus.”

The school said earlier that a suspect was seen near the Machinist Lodge on the Marietta campus at about 2:40 p.m. The campus is located in Marietta, about 20 miles (about 32 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When a car slammed into Patricia Soash’s home at 30th Street and Ellison Avenue last month, the...
Omaha family struggles to get trashbin replaced after car rams into home
(MGN)
Saturday Dec. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County 833 new cases, 6 deaths
A long-time business owner in Bellevue has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
Bellevue honors long-time business owner, education boardmember Frank Kumor
Fighting in Iraq 17 years ago, Justin Anderson always had his buddy’s back -- but in civilian...
Bellevue Wounded Warrior scammed by unlicensed contractor
Senior Day vs. Nebraska, 12/5/20
Huskers get second win in Saturday matchup against Purdue

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID
1M new COVID cases reported in 5 days
1M new COVID cases reported in 5 days
Daniel Walton, 23, was found in his cell at about 9:55 p.m. Saturday, and corrections staff...
Inmate at Douglas County Corrections dies after found unresponsive in cell
(MGN)
Sunday Dec. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 620 new cases