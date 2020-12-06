Advertisement

Ga. couple married 50 years die of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Day

By WSB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING COUNTY, GA (WSB) – A Georgia couple married for 50 years died of COVID-19 hours apart on Thanksgiving Day.

The husband’s mother had died just weeks earlier with the same diagnosis.

A photo taken by Karen Kirby, the daughter of Willard and Wilma Gail Bowen, shows the couple in the ICU, holding hands on Thanksgiving Day.

The Bowens were from Douglasville, Georgia. Willard, known around town as an antique dealer, passed away first. Wilma Gail died a few hours later.

Their daughter said they both had COVID-19.

“I’m just so thankful, so thankful that their bodies are healed, and while we’re struggling down here, they’re not. They’re OK,” Kirby said.

Wilma Gail was a school nurse at Hiram Elementary School. A purple bow now hangs outside her office.

Kirby said she doesn’t think her mother got infected with the coronavirus at school. The 70-year-old had been off since early November to grieve her mother-in-law’s death.

Kirby said she isn’t sure where her parents got sick, but she finds comfort in knowing they’re together.

“Dad was probably standing at the gate saying, ‘Come on, Gail. Let’s go. I’m waiting on you.’”

Kirby said she’s grateful for the support she’s receiving from her Metro Atlanta community.

Copyright 2020 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When a car slammed into Patricia Soash’s home at 30th Street and Ellison Avenue last month, the...
Omaha family struggles to get trashbin replaced after car rams into home
(MGN)
Saturday Dec. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County 833 new cases, 6 deaths
Fighting in Iraq 17 years ago, Justin Anderson always had his buddy’s back -- but in civilian...
Bellevue Wounded Warrior scammed by unlicensed contractor
Senior Day vs. Nebraska, 12/5/20
Huskers get second win in Saturday matchup against Purdue
A long-time business owner in Bellevue has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
Bellevue honors long-time business owner, education boardmember Frank Kumor

Latest News

A traditional double decker red bus with an advertisement for "The Crown" drives through...
Netflix rejects calls to add disclaimer to ‘The Crown’
This combination of photos shows Raphael Warnock, left, a Democratic candidate for the U.S....
Loeffler and Warnock to meet in Georgia Senate debate
Hour by hour forecast - Sunday
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast: More clouds around Sunday; Nice warming trend for the workweek!
Sunday, December 6th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast