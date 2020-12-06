Food Bank for the Heartland mobile food drive

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A stream of cars rolled through the parking lot of the Food Bank for the Heartland for their drive-thru food drive.

”It’s fun because I can help people that need it most in our community and I know the food drive here today is a big part of that,” Dominic Grote, a 9-year-old volunteer said.

He may be one of the youngest volunteers here today, but Dominic knows the incredible need for food the community has.

“It’s just happy to see everyone coming together to donate some food for people who need it most,” Dominic said.

For this drive-thru food drive, the Food Bank for the Heartland is asking for nonperishable items like peanut butter, mac and cheese and canned meats.

With Thanksgiving behind us, the food bank is preparing for a continued busy holiday season.

”That’s why we’re here today, we’re really needing the communities to help to stock the food banks shelves this holiday season and make it a little bit brighter for our neighbors who are having a hard time right now,” Angie Grote, the communications manager for the Food Bank for the Heartland, said.

During the three-hour drive, donations were taken right out of people’s cars in order to keep them safe and warm inside.

Lisa Vincik wanted to bring her kids out to teach them about volunteering and donating.

”You can make a difference, no matter how big or small the donation is, everything counts,” Vincik said. “And it’s all really part of the bigger giving back, especially during the holidays.”

If you couldn’t make it out to donate or volunteer, Dominic says not to worry.

“We’re going to have a lot of sorting to do after this so we need the volunteers to come,” Dominic said.

