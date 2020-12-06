Advertisement

David Lander, ‘Squiggy’ on ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ dies at 73

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2009 file photo, actor David Lander arrives at The National Multiple...
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2009 file photo, actor David Lander arrives at The National Multiple Sclerosis Society's 35th Annual Dinner of Champions in Los Angeles. Actor David L. Lander, who played the character of Squiggy on the popular ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley,” has died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, his wife said. He was 73.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor David L. Lander, who played the character of Squiggy on the popular ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley,” has died after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, his wife said. He was 73.

Lander died Friday in Los Angeles, surrounded by his wife, daughter and son-in-law, Kathy Fields Lander said in an email Saturday to the Associated Press.

“It was very peaceful,” Lander said. “He had a tough battle with MS for 37 years and he persevered like no one I have ever seen, and it taught me a great deal about the important things of life.”

Lander had a longtime comedic partnership with Michael McKean, whom he met at Carnegie Mellon University. Together they created the characters of Lenny and Squiggy that they would play on the show, which ran from 1976 to 1983. Lenny and Squiggy — or Lenny Kosnowski and Andrew “Squiggy” Squiggman — were friends and upstairs neighbors of Laverne DeFazio (Penny Marshall) and Shirley Feeney (Cindy Williams), bottle-cappers in 1950s Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

McKean tweeted a photo in tribute to Lander on Saturday of the two actors in the early days.

Lander is survived by his wife and a daughter, Natalie Lander.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed Man Wanted By USMS
Nebraska, Iowa authorities searching for armed and dangerous suspect
When a car slammed into Patricia Soash’s home at 30th Street and Ellison Avenue last month, the...
Omaha family struggles to get trashbin replaced after car rams into home
Howard Farley Jr. was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his north Florida home. Authorities...
Nebraska fugitive arrested in Florida after 35 years
Fighting in Iraq 17 years ago, Justin Anderson always had his buddy’s back -- but in civilian...
Bellevue Wounded Warrior scammed by unlicensed contractor
(MGN)
Saturday Dec. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County 833 new cases, 6 deaths

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom...
Trump presses own grievances at rally for Georgia senators
A long-time business owner in Bellevue has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
Bellevue honors long-time business owner, education boardmember Frank Kumor
Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast: Above-average highs stick around!
Saturday, December 5th
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast