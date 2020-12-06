COVID vaccine mistrust among communities of color

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Coronavirus vaccine could arrive in Nebraska within the next two weeks, but excitement over the potentially life saving drug isn’t shared equally.

Local leaders have been preparing for its arrival for weeks, and despite their faith in the medicine, some of them say they empathize with the hesitation and mistrust within communities of color.

Covid Collaborative, Langer Research, UnidosUS and the NAACP conducted a poll on attitudes toward a the COVID-19 vaccine in Black and Latino communities. The data pointed to significant concerns.

The research from that survey shows fewer than 66% Black and Latino communities would accept a vaccine free of charge; something Omaha City Council President Ben Gray, doesn’t find shocking.

“I know those fears and concerns are real and legitimate and there’s history behind them.” Gray stated. Gray represents the city’s 2nd District, but also serves on the Douglas County Board of Health. Unlike Gray’s push for face coverings, he was adamant he would not issue anything close to an ordinance; recognizing Black and Brown communities have been tested on more than anyone else.

“I will be willing to take the shot if I have symptoms, but I’m not gone mandate that.” Gray stated

While some admit their fear is rooted in government suspicion - take for example the Tuskegee experiment - when Black men were intentionally given Syphilis; others say there just needs to be more time to see possible side effects of the vaccine.

Kevin Truss, an Omaha resident said “I wouldn’t wanna be one of the people who initially tried it. For those who are, they’d be pretty bold and brave.”

Taina Evans a nurse and the Omaha NAACP Executive Health Chair, encourages this dialogue. Evans embraces how important it is for people to to express these concerns. She says she’s equally passionate about access to key information and ensuring communities have tangible resources about the vaccine.

“It’s important for the manufacturers to be transparent in what they discovered in creating the vaccine. The information has to be available to the community.” Evans stated, adding she will likely be in the group of frontline workers to receive the drug and is excited to take it.

“There is some division, even among healthcare professionals about this vaccine, but we need to address this through education.” Evans shared. And that’s exactly her plan.

She’s accepted the challenge to have open dialogue with family members and friends, and encourages anyone with a platform to do the same; including religious leaders, barbers, mentors - anyone who has influence and can be a bridge to help others gain access to vaccine information.

Both Evans and councilman Gray acknowledge there will be some who disagree completely.

Take for example Wes Zolicoffer, he’s an Omaha resident and native who says he simply doesn’t trust vaccines and relies on handwashing and social distancing.

“You see those commercials late at night like ‘If you ever took one of our medicines and you have three legs and two noses, please call us now.’ I’m not about to be one of those people.” Zolicoffer said confidently.

Which is where the education card comes back into play. Gray and Evans also agree that when it comes to information access and equity, perhaps even a campaign could be helpful, meeting Black and Brown communities in diverse places.

Schools, bus stops, neighborhood stores, even at peoples places of work.

“Bring the information to them.” Evans encouraged.

That will give them the tools they need to make the best decisions for themselves.

