Bellevue police seeking suspects in overnight gun shop break-ins

By Alex McLoon
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are seeking thieves who broke into two gun shops in Bellevue early Sunday.

They got away with firearms and other items from gun stores along Fort Crook Road.

Bellevue Police reported that around 12:30 a.m., two white males broke into Zombie Tactical. Police said they took a firearm and other smaller items that could fit into a grocery bag.

An employee at that store tells 6 News it was already low on merchandise.

Then, at around 1:15 a.m., thieves -- which police said appear to match the men from the first shop -- broke into Fort Crook Armory nearby. There, they stole two more firearms.

A spokesperson with the Bellevue Police Department said these incidents are under investigation.

If you have any information about these cases, Bellevue police want to hear from you.

Contact police at 402-293-3100 or Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP.

