Bellevue honors long-time business owner, education boardmember Frank Kumor

By Alex McLoon
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A long-time business owner in Bellevue has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Frank Kumor’s family confirmed to 6 News that he died Friday evening. Kumor owned Erwin’s Jewelers, served on Bellevue Public School’s board of education, and left an impression that spanned across the city.

Friends and customers visited the storefront Saturday, leaving flowers and memories of Mr. Kumor. He starting working at the shop 45 years ago, according to family. His daughter Rebecca worked for him since she was 14.

Rebecca left a written statement on the storefront: “We all caught Covid. We will reopen when we are healthy enough and it’s safe.”

The Kumor family says the flowers and tributes are comforting, and they are thankful they got to say goodbye.

Saturday night, Bellevue Public Schools recognized Kumor’s 18 years on the board of education. Mayor Rusty Hike and members of the Bellevue Police Department offered their condolences.

Kumor’s daugher tells 6 News he turned 71-years-old last week. Staff at UNMC celebrated his birthday with him -- complete with a party hat, piece of cake, and an ice cream cup.

Kumor’s says Frank would be humbled and almost embarrassed by all the attention. They said he never really knew how much he meant to people.

