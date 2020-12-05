Advertisement

Saturday Dec. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County 833 new cases, 6 deaths

(MGN)
(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 833 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and six deaths.

The new community total is 43,233 positive cases.

The deceased include four females: a teenager, a woman in her 60s and two women over the age of 80, and two men over age 75.

The death toll in Douglas County is now 360.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 78 percent occupancy, with 332 beds available.

A total of 21,496 residents have recovered.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

